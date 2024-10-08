Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,518 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.