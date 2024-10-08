Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,579 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 774.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $346.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

