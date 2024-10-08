Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 202.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

