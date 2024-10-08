Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.50 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

