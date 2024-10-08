iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ESGU stock opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.