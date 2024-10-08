Diversified Trust Co Has $3.12 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after buying an additional 225,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

