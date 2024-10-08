Diversified Trust Co Sells 215 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $211,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 52,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

