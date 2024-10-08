Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 465,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

