Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Endava were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Endava Stock Down 4.8 %

Endava stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

