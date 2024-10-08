Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.