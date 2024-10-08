Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after acquiring an additional 841,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $52,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,590,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KFY opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

