Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 25,005.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578,822 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,294,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $97.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

