Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 3,155 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $19,195,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 112.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,482. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $218.11 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $220.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

