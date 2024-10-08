Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 357 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

