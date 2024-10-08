GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,884 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 230,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Read Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.