Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.45.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

