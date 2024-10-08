Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 16.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,434,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,810,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,612.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,810,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,941 shares of company stock worth $8,587,162. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

