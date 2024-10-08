Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $372.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $377.38.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

