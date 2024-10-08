Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $6,897,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,169.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,272.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,824.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3,776.97.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

