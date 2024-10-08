Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 179,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Halliburton by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.0 %

HAL opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

