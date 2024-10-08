Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $29.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

