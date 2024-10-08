Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

