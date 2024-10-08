Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter worth $530,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $564,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

