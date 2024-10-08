Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is White Wing Wealth Management’s Largest Position

White Wing Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 31.6% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $892,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $281.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

