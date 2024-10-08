Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

REGN opened at $996.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,037.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

