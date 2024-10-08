Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Post by 133.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Post by 664.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

