The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 108,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,420,820. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

