Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 217 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84. The company has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

