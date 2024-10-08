Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.