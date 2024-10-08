Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 108,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 204,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,343. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Chip Stocks You Don’t Want to Miss
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Contrarian Traders Are Buying These 2 Stocks With Big Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.