Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 108,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 204,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 40,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,343. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.