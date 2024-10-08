Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Bought by ALM First Financial Advisors LLC

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,952 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 2.5% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,988,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after acquiring an additional 698,391 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 791,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 565,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,638 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $362.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

