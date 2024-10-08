Czech National Bank Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 62.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $208.52.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

