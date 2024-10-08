Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

