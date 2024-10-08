Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 949,506 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

