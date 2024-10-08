ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,646 shares during the period. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF comprises 2.5% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS BLDG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cambria Global Real Estate ETF

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

