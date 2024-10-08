Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $411.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.04.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

