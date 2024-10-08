Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Down 0.9 %

Jabil stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.17. 54,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.88.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $1,120,554. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

