VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Position Boosted by ALM First Financial Advisors LLC

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 681,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EMLC remained flat at $24.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. 60,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,655. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

