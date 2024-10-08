Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 261 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after acquiring an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 197,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,064. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

