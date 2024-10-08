Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.93. The company had a trading volume of 467,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $401.17.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

