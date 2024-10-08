Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 114 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.21. 65,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $409.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

