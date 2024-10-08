Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

