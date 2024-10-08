ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,214 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.3% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. 44,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

