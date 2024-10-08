Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 288,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $102.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

