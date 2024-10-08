Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

