PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

