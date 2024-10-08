Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

