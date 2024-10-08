13,374 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.