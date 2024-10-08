Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 184,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FFC opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.