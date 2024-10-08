Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 9,145 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.2% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HP by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.